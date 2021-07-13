STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

The show goes on

For the second consecutive year, Rath Yatra held under strict Covid-19 curbs without devotees

Published: 13th July 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

A baby servitor, sitting on his father’s shoulders, pays obeisance to Lord Jagannath on Nandighosha chariot during Rath Yatra. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

A baby servitor, sitting on his father’s shoulders, pays obeisance to Lord Jagannath on Nandighosha chariot during Rath Yatra. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: Under the shadow of Covid, which prevented hundreds and thousands of devotees from darshan of their beloved Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra on the Bada Danda (Grand Road) at Puri for the second year in a row, the Trinity embarked on its nine-day annual sojourn to Janma Bedi (birth place) Gundicha temple on Monday.

The Rath Yatra was held amid tight security and in strict adherence to Covid guidelines without public participation. The pilgrim town was transformed into a fortress with heavy security and stringent measures to ensure compliance to the standard operating procedure laid down by the government for Rath Yatra. The entire rituals including chariot pulling was completed more than an hour and half before schedule.

Rituals for the car festival began at 4.30 am. The Trinity was escorted to their respective chariots in ceremonial Pahandi procession that started at 7 am and was completed by 9.30 am.Then Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati along with his disciples went up the raths and offered prayers to the deities. At 10.40 am, Puri king Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb came in a decorated palanquin called ‘Mehena’ from his palace and performed ‘Chhera Pahanra’ service.   

The servitors then fixed the Sarathis (charioteers), wooden horses and ropes and the chariot pulling began. Taladhwaja, the chariot of Lord Balabhadra, was the first to roll on at 12.05 pm followed by Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra at 1 pm. Lord Jagannath followed them  on his Nandighosha rath at 1.50 pm. The three chariots were pulled with utmost control by the servitors and took four hours to reach Gundicha temple by 6 pm.Over 4,000 RT-PCR tests were done for servitors, temple officials, police and mediapersons before the festival. Only those testing negative for Covid were allowed to participate in the event. As per the Supreme Court’s directive, only 500 servitors were allowed to pull one chariot.

As many as 65 platoons of police force were deployed for the festival while curfew has been imposed in Puri town from Sunday night till Tuesday night to prevent entry of devotees to Bada Danda. All roads connected to the Grand Road have been sealed. Security personnel are keeping surveillance from the rooftops of houses and buildings located along the Bada Danda.Shree Jagannath Temple Administration chief administrator Dr Krishan Kumar thanked people of Puri, servitors, police, administration and all stakeholders for the smooth completion of the Rath Yatra.

RITUAL TIMELINE
7 am: Commencement of Pahandi of Lord Balabhadra followed by Devi Subhadra and then Lord Jagannath
9.30 am: Pahandi procession completed 
10.40 am: Puri King Dibyasingha Deb arrives in a decorated palanquin to perform ‘Chhera Pahanra’
12.05 pm: Taladhwaja, Lord Balabhadra’s chariot first to roll on Bada Danda 
1 pm: Pulling of Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra 
1.50 pm: Lord Jagannath rides his Nandighosha rath
6 PM: The Holy Trinity reaches Gundicha temple 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bada Danda Lord Balabhadra Lord Jagannath Devi Subhadra Covid
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp