Car festival in California   

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Rath Yatra was organised at California, USA by the Jagannath Cultural and Educational Centre (JCEC) in association with the California Indian-Odia community of the San Francisco Bay Area Rath Yatra at the Niles Fremont temple. Celebrated for the first time, over 500 devotees were part of the festivities. A 24-feet tall chariot was constructed by JCEC volunteers as per traditional architecture and symbols.

The chariot was decorated with unique and intricate pieces of Pattachitra art work made by local artists. The festivities started with chanting of vedic mantras by temple priest Viswamji. Odissi dance, music, paintings, display of miniature Rath models and a devotional sangeet seva mahosthav were staged.

The participants witnessed a vibrant and energetic celebration of Odisha’s culture. The objective of JCEC is to act as a cultural hub for the Odias as well as the larger Indian America community diaspora of the San Francisco Bay Area. Fremont Mayor Lily Mei and Deputy Consul General of India in San Francisco Rajesh N Naik were present.