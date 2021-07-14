STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fortified PS at Jodambo to function in a month

In phase-I of the scheme, 70 fortified police station buildings were constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore each in various Naxal-affected districts of the State.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  In a major push to anti-Left Wing Extremism capabilities in Swabhiman Anchal, the fortified Jodambo police station in the heart of the Naxal stronghold is likely to be inaugurated in a month. The three-storey building has state-of-the-art facilities and a barrack to accommodate security personnel. The existing Jodambo police station was made operational last year.  

Jodambo residents had to earlier visit Chitrakonda, around 50 km away, to lodge their complaints. “The new building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore as part of the Centre’s Special Infrastructure Scheme phase-II for states affected by the LWE menace. Under the scheme, buildings of existing 24 police stations in districts like Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Koraput and others will be ready by September this year and `2.5 crore will be spent on each of them,” said a senior police officer.

In phase-I of the scheme, 70 fortified police station buildings were constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore each in various Naxal-affected districts of the State. “The new building will instill a sense of security among the residents of Jodambo and encourage them to support the administration in checking the LWE menace in the region. Jodambo’s new police station building, which also has an armoury, is expected to be inaugurated by the DGP in August,” said the officer. The existing police station has 10 officers and personnel. Besides, one company of Border Security Force (BSF) and Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel are also deployed in Jodambo. 

