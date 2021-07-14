STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Malaria, malnutrition plague evicted families

Migrant families evicted from Sahajkhol forest in Kalahandi and now taking refuge in Nabarangur are struggling with poor health and malnutrition. 

Published: 14th July 2021 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE:  Migrant families evicted from Sahajkhol forest in Kalahandi and now taking refuge in Nabarangur are struggling with poor health and malnutrition. Of the 40 families, 15 are currently housed in a primary school building in Kuhudi under Chandahandi block, while rest are taking shelter in polythene tents in a jungle near Dahimal village of Jharigam block. 

Sources said medical health units of both blocks visited these families on Sunday and Monday. Many were found to be down with malaria and malnutrition after getting their blood and urine samples tested.

Social activist of Chandahandi block Humeswar Hanse said he had visited the families and appraised administration about their deteriorating health condition.”There are 11 kids under five years of age, 17 between 5-10 years and 7 women who need immediate medical attention due to deteriorating health,” he said. Contacted, Nabarangpur Collector Ajit Mishra said the administration is aware and BDOs, tehsildars and Child Development Project Officers (CDPO) are instructed to visit the evicted families and monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, after National Human Rights Commission’s direction to submit action taken report, Kalahandi district administration rushed to Bhatapani and Dumerpani villages under Gotomunda panchayat and interrogated forest officials suspecting their involvement in the incident. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp