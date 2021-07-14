Malaria, malnutrition plague evicted families

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Migrant families evicted from Sahajkhol forest in Kalahandi and now taking refuge in Nabarangur are struggling with poor health and malnutrition. Of the 40 families, 15 are currently housed in a primary school building in Kuhudi under Chandahandi block, while rest are taking shelter in polythene tents in a jungle near Dahimal village of Jharigam block.

Sources said medical health units of both blocks visited these families on Sunday and Monday. Many were found to be down with malaria and malnutrition after getting their blood and urine samples tested.

Social activist of Chandahandi block Humeswar Hanse said he had visited the families and appraised administration about their deteriorating health condition.”There are 11 kids under five years of age, 17 between 5-10 years and 7 women who need immediate medical attention due to deteriorating health,” he said. Contacted, Nabarangpur Collector Ajit Mishra said the administration is aware and BDOs, tehsildars and Child Development Project Officers (CDPO) are instructed to visit the evicted families and monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, after National Human Rights Commission’s direction to submit action taken report, Kalahandi district administration rushed to Bhatapani and Dumerpani villages under Gotomunda panchayat and interrogated forest officials suspecting their involvement in the incident.

