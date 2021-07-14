STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rath Yatra: Trinity escorted to Puri's Gundicha temple amid tight security

In the morning, priests performed Mangala Alati, Mailum, Tadap Lagi, Abakash and dressed Lord Jagannath and his siblings in new attires.

Published: 14th July 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Rath Yatra, Jagannath

Servitors escorting Lord Jagannath from the chariot to Gundicha temple in Puri. (Photo| Ranjan Ganguly, EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: After spending the night on their respective chariots, the Trinity was escorted to the sanctum sanctorum of Gundicha temple by servitors amid tight security on Tuesday afternoon. The deities had arrived at Gundicha temple gate on Monday and stayed on the chariots overnight.

In the morning, priests performed Mangala Alati, Mailum, Tadap Lagi, Abakash and dressed Lord Jagannath and his siblings in new attires. Then Gopal bhog was offered.

At noon, Sukhili (dry bhog and fruits) was offered in Madhyanha Dhupa (lunch). At around 2 pm, servitors untied the wooden horses and fixed charamalas (ladders) to each of the three chariots for Pahandi to Garbha Griha of Gundicha temple.

At 3 pm, Daita servitors began the Goti Pahandi starting with Lord Balabhadra. After placing the deity on Adapa Mandap, they escorted Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath to the pedestal. In the night, the deities were accorded Maha Snana and dressed in fresh clothes.

Dahi Pakhala (a mixture of curd and rice) was served to the Trinity following which the priests performed Badasimhar Besha before Pahuda (sleep).

On Wednesday, all regular rituals would resume with offering of cooked bhog called Adapa Abadha. It is believed that those who take Adapa Abadha in Gundicha temple after offering prayers to the Trinity get salvation.

The administration has put in place necessary arrangements with the help of Suar and Mahasuar nijogs to provide Adapa Abadha to devotees. The Abadha will be available on payment at Nrusingha temple and bus stand counter.

The administration lifted curfew from the city after the three chariots reached Gundicha temple. However, section 144 is still in force around Gundicha temple to prevent gathering of devotees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rath yatra Trinity Rath yatra Day 2
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp