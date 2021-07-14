Rath Yatra: Trinity escorted to Puri's Gundicha temple amid tight security

By Express News Service

PURI: After spending the night on their respective chariots, the Trinity was escorted to the sanctum sanctorum of Gundicha temple by servitors amid tight security on Tuesday afternoon. The deities had arrived at Gundicha temple gate on Monday and stayed on the chariots overnight.

In the morning, priests performed Mangala Alati, Mailum, Tadap Lagi, Abakash and dressed Lord Jagannath and his siblings in new attires. Then Gopal bhog was offered.

At noon, Sukhili (dry bhog and fruits) was offered in Madhyanha Dhupa (lunch). At around 2 pm, servitors untied the wooden horses and fixed charamalas (ladders) to each of the three chariots for Pahandi to Garbha Griha of Gundicha temple.

At 3 pm, Daita servitors began the Goti Pahandi starting with Lord Balabhadra. After placing the deity on Adapa Mandap, they escorted Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath to the pedestal. In the night, the deities were accorded Maha Snana and dressed in fresh clothes.

Dahi Pakhala (a mixture of curd and rice) was served to the Trinity following which the priests performed Badasimhar Besha before Pahuda (sleep).

On Wednesday, all regular rituals would resume with offering of cooked bhog called Adapa Abadha. It is believed that those who take Adapa Abadha in Gundicha temple after offering prayers to the Trinity get salvation.

The administration has put in place necessary arrangements with the help of Suar and Mahasuar nijogs to provide Adapa Abadha to devotees. The Abadha will be available on payment at Nrusingha temple and bus stand counter.

The administration lifted curfew from the city after the three chariots reached Gundicha temple. However, section 144 is still in force around Gundicha temple to prevent gathering of devotees.