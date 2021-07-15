STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19: Delta variant dominates Odisha, accounts for 98 per cent of sequenced samples

The variants are distributed across 30 districts, with highest being reported from Khurda, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Nuapada, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Jajpur districts.

Published: 15th July 2021 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar COVID

An artist busy painting on walls on the theme of COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 that triggered the ferocious second wave in the country seems to be firmly dominating Odisha, accounting for nearly 98 per cent (pc) of the samples sequenced in the State this month.

The proportion of cases with Delta, the highly transmissible double mutant strain, has risen from 21 pc in March to 98 pc in July. Its share was 90 pc in June, 82 pc in May and 48 pc in April.

Although it was initially suspected to have been losing transmissibility in the last week of May as the variant was found in only around 40 pc samples sequenced during the period, further analysis revealed the strain was prevalent in 552 samples that month while all other variants were found in only 116 samples.

The variants are distributed across 30 districts, with highest being reported from Khurda, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Nuapada, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Jajpur districts. However, no more Delta Plus has been detected after the only case from Deogarh district sequenced in May first week.

The variant of concern (VoC) as flagged by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), was also found in almost same proportion in the neighbouring states of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Sources said of the 1,588 samples sequenced in Chhattisgarh so far, Delta was detected in 866 samples and Alpha in 25. Similarly, the double mutant was found in 141 and Alpha in six among 190 samples from Bihar while Delta was present in 360 and Alpha in 30 out of 683 samples from Jharkhand.

Of the 2,463 samples sequenced in the State so far, as many as 1,328 samples carried the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), 32 Alpha variant (B.1.1.7) and one Delta Plus variant (AY.1). So far 53,320 samples have been sequenced at 28 national laboratories across the country to monitor the genomic variations in the SARS-CoV-2.

While Delta accounted for about 44.5 pc (23,770 samples) and Alpha 9.7 pc (5191), Beta was found in 328 samples and Delta Plus in 50 samples.

"The Delta variant is now the dominant lineage and the vast majority of the new samples being sequenced are of Delta lineage, from all parts of the country. We have to remain prepared and states have to be careful while easing out of restrictions," said a researcher associated with Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

Claiming that the number of cases with Delta Plus infection is not increasing faster than Delta, NCDC Director Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh said a detailed analysis will be shared on Thursday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Delta variant Odisha COVID variant
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp