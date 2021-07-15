COVID vaccination likely to be affected as Odisha promised only 19.38 lakh doses this month

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Covid vaccination in Odisha will be largely affected this moth as the state has been promised only 19,38,880 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines up to August 2 against second dose requirement of 28.31 lakh doses.

As per the vaccine supply schedule shared by the Centre, the State will get 15,92,770 doses of Covishield and 3,46,110 doses of Covaxin in next one fortnight. It has a stock of around 4.94 lakh doses of the two vaccines.

A health official said if the vaccine consignments as proposed by the Ministry of Health are supplied on time, the State will have a total 24.33 lakh doses of vaccines for the rest of the month.

"Most of the 28.31 lakh beneficiaries awaiting for second dose this month are due for Covishield. Forget about first dose, if only second dose is prioritised this month, around 10 lakh beneficiaries will have to wait for the next month for Covishield," he said.

The vaccine shortage was flagged by the State government during the high-level meeting chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan at New Delhi on Wednesday.

Director of NHM (Odisha) Shalini Pandit urged him to reduce the vaccine quota of private entities from 25 per cent (pc) to five pc as the State has been losing out its proportionate share due to poor response from the private hospitals.

"We have requested the Health Secretary to supply 15 lakh more doses of Covishield for the month for smooth conduct of vaccination across the State. The vaccination has dropped from four lakh doses a day to now 50,000 to 1.5 lakh doses due to inadequate supply," the official added.

During the meeting attended by health officials of 15 States, including Odisha, the Union Health Secretary expressed concern over slow pace of vaccination through the Private Covid Vaccination Centers (PCVCs).

Highlighting that many PCVCs have not placed any indent for the earmarked quantum of Covid vaccines, he urged the States to facilitate the vaccine procurement by the PCVCs. The States were also advised to review the status on a daily basis and ensure that indents for the earmarked quantum are quickly placed with the private vaccine manufacturers.

Meanwhile, 1,46,947 doses of vaccine were administered on Wednesday taking the total number of doses to 1.38 crore. So far, 1.09 crore beneficiaries have got a single dose and 28.19 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

The State government has planned 1077 sessions in 27 districts on Thursday and there will be no vaccination in Balasore, Dhenkanal and Nabarangpur districts.