ACF’s death: Wife, DFO booked for murder

Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra and his wife Bidya Bharti Panda | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The mysterious death of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra took a twist on Thursday with police registering a case of murder against three persons, including his wife Bidya Bharati Panda and Paralakhemundi DFO Sangram Behera.

After the ACF’s death, his father Abhimanyu Mohapatra, in an e-mail to Paralakhemundi police had alleged that his son was killed by Bidya in connivance with Paralakhemundi DFO Keshari Behera and cook Manmath Kamba.

A case was registered in this regard under Section 120 (b) and 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Mohapatra had suffered burn injuries in a fire on Monday which remained shrouded in mystery. He was admitted to Paralakhemundi hospital and subsequently shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. He was shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack the next day where he succumbed. 

His father Abhimanyu, in his complaint, demanded a Crime Branch probe into the matter and alleged his son’s murder was pre-planned and was the fallout of an extra-marital affair.  However, the deceased’s wife Bidya refuted the allegations and termed her husband’s death as an accident. She also accused her in-laws of spreading rumours that she has lost her mental balance. 

Similarly, DFO Behera claimed he is innocent and had never spoken to Bidya. He said he will fully cooperate with police investigation for the truth to come to fore. The cook Manmath said he was not present at Mohapatra’s residence on the day of the incident and was cooking for another official. “Receiving information, I reached the ACF’s house and assisted in carrying him to hospital,” he said. 
ASP Bamdev Singh said a scientific team will start investigation into the matter soon. Sources said the police had recorded Mohapatra’s dying declaration but denied to divulge the details.

Jharkhand couple held for abandoning baby in forest
Deogarh: Police on Thursday arrested a couple for abandoning their baby in a forest near Barkote’s Masinta village on July 12.  The accused parents were identified as Kairo Soyo and his wife Lina Hembram of Jharkhand. Sources said at around 9 pm on July 12, villagers of Masinta heard cries of a baby coming from the nearby forest. On reaching there, they found a three-year-old baby under a tree. The villagers rescued the baby and brought it to the village.

On being informed, district child protection officer (DCPO) Romeo Mohapatra, childline officer Upendra Bhanja and Barkote SI Debabrata Nayak reached the village and inspected the spot where the baby was found. The officials then took the infant to the nearby primary health centre for medical examination. It was found that the baby was vaccinated a few days back. The next day, villagers noticed a couple roaming in the forest suspiciously in search of something.

Sensing foul play, they caught hold of them and informed police. The couple was detained on Wednesday night for interrogation. The duo admitted before the CWC that they had left their baby in the jungle due to marital dispute between them and even requested for custody of the infant. Since there was no birth certificate or other legal document, the couple could not prove if they were the real parents.

