Odisha seeks early rollout of Covid vaccine for 12-18 age group

Patnaik was among the six Chief Ministers with whom the Prime Minister had an interaction over the Covid situation.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday requested the Centre to roll out vaccination for the 12-18 years age group as soon as possible owing to the possible third wave of the Covid-19 hitting the country as predicted by experts.

Voicing concerns over the anticipated third wave and its impact on children, Patnaik during a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I would like to request that the vaccines for the age group of 12 to 18 years may be prioritised and rolled out at the earliest.”

Patnaik was among the six Chief Ministers with whom the Prime Minister had an interaction over the Covid situation. The other states are Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. These six states account for more than eighty percent of the total cases during the month of July.

Patnaik reiterated his demand for allocation of 95% vaccine to the State by reducing the private hospital quota to 5%. The lifting of the vaccines by private hospitals from the 25% quota has been less due to their low presence in the state, he added.

Recalling the earlier communication with the central government on the issue, Patnaik said, “We had written to the Centre to increase the allocation to the State government to 95% and reduce the allocation to private hospitals to 5%.” This will help the State to increase the pace of vaccination, he added.

The Chief Minister said that Odisha has been performing very well in vaccination and the vaccine wastage in the State is among the lowest in the country.

While briefing the Prime Minister about the progress of vaccination in the State, the Chief Minister spoke about the measures that are being taken to contain the spread of the virus and a possible third wave in the state.

He also informed the PM about the steps taken to boost medical infrastructure and the measures taken to deal with the post-Covid issues. This was in response to Prime Minister's request to the states to fill the infrastructural gaps, especially in rural areas.

The Prime Minister requested the Chief Ministers to expedite the completion of the PSA oxygen plants sanctioned from the PM-Care fund.

