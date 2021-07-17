STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik seeks early vaccine roll out for children

In a meeting with PM Modi, Naveen Patnaik also reiterated his demand for allocation of 95 per cent vaccine to the State by reducing the private hospital quota to five per cent.

Published: 17th July 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday requested the Centre to roll out vaccination for the 12-18 years age group as soon as possible. Voicing concern over the anticipated third wave and its impact on children, Patnaik during a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, “I would like to request that the vaccines for the age group of 12 to 18 years may be prioritised and rolled out at the earliest.” 

Patnaik was among the six chief ministers with whom the Prime Minister had an interaction over Covid situation. The other states are Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. These six states account for more than 80 per cent of the total cases during the month of July.

Patnaik reiterated his demand for allocation of 95 per cent vaccine to the State by reducing the private hospital quota to five per cent. The lifting of the vaccines by private hospitals from the 25 per cent quota has been less due to their low presence in the State, he added.

Recalling the earlier communication with Central government on the issue, Patnaik said, “We had written to the Government of India to increase the allocation to the State government to 95 per cent and reduce the allocation to private hospitals to five per cent. This will help the State to increase the pace of vaccination.” The Chief Minister said that Odisha has been performing very well in vaccination and its wastage is among the lowest in the country.

While briefing the Prime Minister about the progress of vaccination in the State, the Chief Minister spoke about the measures that are being taken to contain the spread of the virus and a possible third wave in the State. He also informed the PM about the steps taken to boost medical infrastructure and the measures taken to deal with post-Covid issues. This was in response to Prime Minister’s request to the states to fill the infrastructure gaps especially in rural areas. The Prime Minister requested the Chief Ministers to expedite the completion of the PSA oxygen plants sanctioned from the PM-Cares fund.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine Covid 19 Covid vaccine for Children Naveen Patnaik Odisha Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp