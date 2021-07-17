STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court orders CID probe into authenticity of the affidavit that sought bail to rape accused

The High Court had earlier received an affidavit purportedly filed by a rape victim claiming that the accused was her husband with a request to grant him bail.

Published: 17th July 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The controversy over the genuineness of an affidavit purportedly filed by a rape victim claiming to be the wife of the accused to facilitate grant of bail to him has taken a new turn with the Orissa High Court ordering a probe by the CID-Crime Branch into it. The controversy had surfaced after the investigating officer (IO) submitted a report indicating that the affidavit was not filed by the victim. 

The victim, according to the IO’s report, had fled her home with accused Khageswar Naik and stayed in his house at Gohida in Deogarh district. There was no marriage held between the two as the victim is a minor. After registration of the case, she was rescued and handed over to her parents. She has since been residing in her parents’ house at Rengalbahal under Barkote police limits. When asked the victim had stated that she had not signed in any affidavit filed before the HC, the IO claimed in his report.

In his order on Wednesday, the single judge bench of Justice Sahoo stated, “A responsible officer of the Crime Branch shall be entrusted by the SP of CID-CB, Odisha to inquire into the matter and submit a detail report by July 30, 2021, which shall be placed on the next date (August 3)”. Naik was booked under section 376 of the IPC and POCSO Act. Initially, when the HC was hearing the bail plea, Mohapatra had filed a vakalatnama and made a statement that the accused had married the victim who, now a major, is residing in his house. But Justice Sahoo had called for an affidavit by the victim in that respect. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court rape victim
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp