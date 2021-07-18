STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Dispose of petition on action against MLAs: Orissa High Court

The court has directed the Governor to obtain opinion of the ECI and dispose of the two petitions by November 8.

Published: 18th July 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The controversy over MLAs in the State holding office of profit with rank and status of minister in violation of Article 191(1) of the Constitution is back in focus with the Orissa High Court directing the Governor to dispose of two petitions seeking action against such legislators.

The court has directed the Governor to obtain opinion of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and dispose of the two petitions by November 8. The controversy had sparked off when one Samarendra Beura filed a petition seeking the court’s intervention against the Governor’s inaction on his petitions on December 6, 2019.

The court had admitted the petition on December 10, 2019 and issued notice to the Principal Secretary to Governor, ECI and the government. Advocate Sidharth Prasad Das appeared on behalf of the petitioner.
However, the case had remained in oblivion till the court disposed it of on Tuesday.

The two-judge bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice SK Panigrahi said, “In view of the limited nature of relief sought for and without expressing any opinion whatsoever on the merits of the petition, or the Odisha Offices of Profit (Removal of Disqualifications) Amendment Act 2016, this court directs that petitioner’s two petitions on May 28 and September 27, 2019 shall be disposed of by the Governor after obtaining opinion from the ECI, not later than November 8, 2021”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa high court Orissa HC
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp