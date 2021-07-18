STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ravenshaw University alumni to approach Education Ministry for Central varsity status

Tripathy said the trust will also look into preservation of old and valuable books and documents in the Kanika library and raise funds for the purpose. 

Published: 18th July 2021 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Ravenshaw University

Ravenshaw University (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The demand for granting Central University status to Ravenshaw University is gathering steam with members of the Ravenshaw University Development Trust deciding to formally raise the demand with the Ministry of Education soon.

At an emergency meeting on Friday, members of the trust said another Central University in Odisha is the need of the hour because the existing one - Central University of Koraput - is unable to cater to all the interested students from coastal areas due to its location and other issues.

Since Ravenshaw is a unitary university and has no affiliating colleges, it qualifies for a Central tag in comparison to all the other government-run varsities in the State. 

“With Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan taking over the Education Ministry, the trust has decided to work out a proposal in this regard and officially approach him to look into the issue. Ravenshaw is the oldest university in the State and has an excellent academic record. Converting it into Central university will make Ravenshaw a world-class institution”, said former Director General of Police Amiya Bhushan Tripathy, who is a member of the trust.

Speaking on the occasion, former Odisha Advocate General Surya Prasad Mishra said there is no impediment in according the status to a Central university.

He said the trust along with the university administration will work out on filling up all the vacant faculty positions in the varsity and plug the existing academic loopholes before preparing a proposal to be submitted to the State Government and Education Ministry. Recruitment of faculty members has already started.  

Tripathy said the trust will also look into preservation of old and valuable books and documents in the Kanika library and raise funds for the purpose. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravenshaw Ravenshaw University
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp