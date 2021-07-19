STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJD reactivates district units ahead of rural polls in Odisha

Sources said BJD chief Naveen Patnaik will convene a joint meeting of all observers very soon to discuss organisational matters.

Published: 19th July 2021 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Voters

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the panchayat elections likely to be held within next six months, the ruling BJD has started preparations by reactivating the grassroots units which had remained dormant for more than one and a half years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the State Election Commission (SEC) has already started the process for panchayat polls, observers appointed by the party for different districts are likely to start touring their areas from next week.

Sources said Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik will convene a joint meeting of all observers very soon to discuss organisational matters.

Earlier, he also had an informal meeting with all members of the Council of Ministers during which he is believed to have discussed organisational matters. 

Signalling a revival of political activities, the Chief Minister had appointed senior observers of the party for all 30 districts. Secretary (organisation) of the BJD Pranab Prakash Das has started touring different districts to revive organisational activities.

While he visited Malkangiri, Koraput and Ganjam districts on Saturday, he reached Mayurbhanj district on Sunday. He will visit all the districts in July.

Party insiders said the focus will be on Ganjam as the party had lost ground following the arrest of former minister Pradeep Panigrahy for alleged involvement in a job scam. 

Panigrahy was not only close to the Chief Minister but he was in-charge of Hinjili Assembly constituency and looking after organisational matters of the party for the entire district.

Vice-president and senior observer Debi Prasad Mishra has been put in charge of Ganjam to set right the district organisation ahead of the elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Rural Polls BJD
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp