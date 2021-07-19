STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Closure of DCHs likely to take toll on patients in Cuttack

While 94 ICUs and 33 ventilators are available at SCB DCH, the Ashwini Covid Hospital has 50 ICUs and 25 ventilators. 

Published: 19th July 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Hospitals

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as there is no let-up in the Covid-19 situation in the city, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC)’s decision to close down designated Covid hospitals (DCHs) is set to pose serious problems for the patients.

The civic body has stopped admission of new patients to DCHs set up at private hospitals since July 15. This apart, three Covid care centres opened in the city have been closed.

During the second wave of the pandemic, the civic body had opened four CCCs and set up six DCHs at private hospitals besides three DCH units at SCB Medical College and Hospital offering a total 363 ICUs and 153 ventilator beds.

“Going by the instruction of the State government, we have closed three CCCs set up on the premises of IMIT at Jobra, L&T company at Gopalpur and Cuttack ITI hostel at Khapuria. However, the CCC at BOSE campus will continue for the time being,” said city health officer Satyabrat Mohapatra. 

The patients undergoing treatment at the three CCCs have been shifted to SCB Covid Hospital. Similarly, steps are being taken for gradual closure of the six DCHs established at Rudra, Sadguru, Shrusti and South Point, Unique and Om Subham hospitals.

But Ashwini and three DCH units at SCB MCH will remain in operation, he added.The impact of closure of these facilities is already visible as 13 patients are waiting for ICUs at SCB Covid Hospital.

While 94 ICUs and 33 ventilators are available at SCB DCH, the Ashwini Covid Hospital has 50 ICUs and 25 ventilators. 

City health experts opined that the rate of infection in Cuttack district is yet to be brought under control with test positivity rate remaining at 6.39. Under these circumstances, closure of the DCHs will no doubt have a great impact on SCB.

If the Covid patient load continues and the critical patients fail to get ICUs and ventilator support, the death rate may further increase, they warned.

SCB medical emergency officer Dr Bhubananada Moharana said while 600 beds are now available at the three DCH units, around 270 patients are undergoing treatment at present.

“There will be no problem for admission of new patients. However, all the ICUs and ventilators have been occupied,” he added.

Health infra

  • Four CCCs and six DCHs were set up

  • 363 ICUs and 153 ventilator beds

  • 3 Covid care centres closed

  • 600 beds available at three DCH units

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Cuttack Municipal Corporation Cuttack COVID Hospitals
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp