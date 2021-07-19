Closure of DCHs likely to take toll on patients in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as there is no let-up in the Covid-19 situation in the city, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC)’s decision to close down designated Covid hospitals (DCHs) is set to pose serious problems for the patients.

The civic body has stopped admission of new patients to DCHs set up at private hospitals since July 15. This apart, three Covid care centres opened in the city have been closed.

During the second wave of the pandemic, the civic body had opened four CCCs and set up six DCHs at private hospitals besides three DCH units at SCB Medical College and Hospital offering a total 363 ICUs and 153 ventilator beds.

“Going by the instruction of the State government, we have closed three CCCs set up on the premises of IMIT at Jobra, L&T company at Gopalpur and Cuttack ITI hostel at Khapuria. However, the CCC at BOSE campus will continue for the time being,” said city health officer Satyabrat Mohapatra.

The patients undergoing treatment at the three CCCs have been shifted to SCB Covid Hospital. Similarly, steps are being taken for gradual closure of the six DCHs established at Rudra, Sadguru, Shrusti and South Point, Unique and Om Subham hospitals.

But Ashwini and three DCH units at SCB MCH will remain in operation, he added.The impact of closure of these facilities is already visible as 13 patients are waiting for ICUs at SCB Covid Hospital.

While 94 ICUs and 33 ventilators are available at SCB DCH, the Ashwini Covid Hospital has 50 ICUs and 25 ventilators.

City health experts opined that the rate of infection in Cuttack district is yet to be brought under control with test positivity rate remaining at 6.39. Under these circumstances, closure of the DCHs will no doubt have a great impact on SCB.

If the Covid patient load continues and the critical patients fail to get ICUs and ventilator support, the death rate may further increase, they warned.

SCB medical emergency officer Dr Bhubananada Moharana said while 600 beds are now available at the three DCH units, around 270 patients are undergoing treatment at present.

“There will be no problem for admission of new patients. However, all the ICUs and ventilators have been occupied,” he added.

Health infra