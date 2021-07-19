STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Discriminated for being Odia, Maoist cadres say ‘I quit’

Discrimination in the ranks basing on nativity as well as ethnicity seems to be driving Maoist cadres back to the mainstream in Odisha.

Published: 19th July 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Maoists

Maoists (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Discrimination in the ranks basing on nativity as well as ethnicity seems to be driving Maoist cadres back to the mainstream in Odisha.

At least three members who gave themselves up before the police in Malkangiri and Koraput districts on Sunday had similar tales to tell.

One of the three who surrendered before DGP Abhay was Sabita Podiami who had spent 20 years in the Maoist movement.

The 35-year-old was commander of Palachalam local organisational squad under Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee. She was a seasoned cadre and involved in attacks that caused death of over 25 security personnel in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. 

“Sabita served under Ramanna, Secretary of Kalimela Dalam and his wife, but never reached the rank beyond area committee member because she was from Odisha whereas others from Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh went past her. That rankled her from inside,” said sources.

In last two years, as many as 30 have surrendered which also speaks volumes about how the State Police has leveraged its surrender and rehabilitation policy to wean the Naxals away from their ideology and outfit.

There are about 250 Maoists operating in the State. Just about 20 are from Odisha while over 180 are from Chhattisgarh and the remaining from Telangana and West Bengal.

What has also worked in favour of Odisha is its changed strategy of soft policing which included extending medical assistance to injured Maoist cadres even after a gun battle in the past.

In another instance, Naxal cadres taking bath in a pond in Tulsi hills of Malkangiri and adjoining Andhra Pradesh were not fired upon by the security forces as the former were unarmed, said an officer.

Sabita was apparently not very sure of surrender in the neighbouring state which wages a grim and bloody battle against the Maoist outfit and chose to come to Odisha because of its sound and humane policy.

The 35-year-old was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head. So was Talse Huika (23), another area committee member of Boipariguda local unit that operated under Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) who surrendered along with Raidhar Dhurua. A party member of Mahupadar local organisation squad, Raidhar was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh.

Apart from the discrimination, they said, the cadres from Odisha are also disillusioned with the mindless violence the top cadres have been ordering against tribals who are branded as police informers and put on target. 

“Even those who express their inclination to quit are threatened that their family members would have to pay with blood. This has been the version of many cadres,” Sabita said.

Frequent instances of ill treatment of women and local cadres at the hands of top leaders of Chhattisgarh and AP have only led to more drop-outs of Odisha cadre, not to speak of the hazards posed by coronavirus pandemic.

DGP Abhay, Director Intelligence Lalit Das and IG (Operations) Amitabh Thakur flew in to facilitate the
surrenders.

Recently, divisional committee member (DCM) of Pedabayalu Sudhir quit the banned outfit. A lady Maoist of AOBSZC, Maiti, too left the organisation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoist Odisha
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp