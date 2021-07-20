Odisha to get Rs 218 crore for online education

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has made an outlay of Rs 218 crore from the 15th Finance Commission grant for online learning and development of professional courses in regional languages for higher education in Odisha.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha on Monday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said under the 15th Finance Commission, a grant of Rs 6,143 has been recommended for online learning and development of professional courses in regional languages for higher education.

Promotion of online education has been provided through the development of different digital tools, for which the government has already initiated several projects.

The government is promoting online education through Massive Open Online Courses, direct to home (DTH) content development and digital classrooms.

In addition to that, the government has made provision of devices for 25 lakh students belonging to socially and economically weaker sections of the society, Pradhan said.

The government has already spent Rs 14.75 crore in 2020-21 financial year for online teaching. The Ministry has sanctioned 194 Adarsh degree colleges for educationally backward districts.