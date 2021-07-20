STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Prof Ghanashyam Dash scholarship announced

The scholarship has been instituted by IMFA for meritorious students from financially disadvantaged families.

Published: 20th July 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000 Money

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA) in association with its CSR wing Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF) announced the recipients of the prestigious Prof Ghanashyam Dash Scholarship for Higher Education for the year 2020-2021. 

Six medical and engineering students will receive the scholarship. They are Anita Kujur and Himansu Ranjan Prusty from MKCG MCH at Berhampur, Deepak Kumar Mohanty from NIT Rourkela, Roshan Paik from VIMSAR Burla, Asutosh Sahoo from SCB MCH, Cuttack and Sambit Kumar Aich from Government College of Engineering Keonjhar.

The scholarship has been instituted by IMFA for meritorious students from financially disadvantaged families.

The scholarship of Rs 4 lakh to each recipient will meet 90 per cent of their academic fees and related expenses for the entire duration of the course. So far, 61 students have availed the scholarship.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ghanashyam Dash Prof Ghanashyam Dash Scholarship
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp