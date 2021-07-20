Prof Ghanashyam Dash scholarship announced

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA) in association with its CSR wing Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF) announced the recipients of the prestigious Prof Ghanashyam Dash Scholarship for Higher Education for the year 2020-2021.

Six medical and engineering students will receive the scholarship. They are Anita Kujur and Himansu Ranjan Prusty from MKCG MCH at Berhampur, Deepak Kumar Mohanty from NIT Rourkela, Roshan Paik from VIMSAR Burla, Asutosh Sahoo from SCB MCH, Cuttack and Sambit Kumar Aich from Government College of Engineering Keonjhar.

The scholarship has been instituted by IMFA for meritorious students from financially disadvantaged families.

The scholarship of Rs 4 lakh to each recipient will meet 90 per cent of their academic fees and related expenses for the entire duration of the course. So far, 61 students have availed the scholarship.