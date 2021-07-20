STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

UGC rules not binding, Odisha government tells High Court on Universities Act

Laws enacted by Odisha legislature cannot be struck down unless they prejudicially affect the standard of education, the affidavit said.

Published: 20th July 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The controversy over the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act has taken a new turn with the State government claiming in the Orissa High Court that it is not bound to follow the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations in its entirety. 

In an affidavit, the government said that the UGC regulations are binding on the state governments to a limited extent of coordinating and determining the standards of higher education.

The State legislature is empowered to enact laws prescribing higher standards of education than that provided under the UGC regulations.

Laws enacted by the State legislature cannot be struck down unless they prejudicially affect the standard of education, the affidavit said. 

The amended Act has been at a centre of storm as it seeks to bring appointment to important academic and administrative posts in the universities, including recruitment of teaching staff, under complete State government control.

While it changed the selection committee composition for selection of vice chancellors of universities, the teacher recruitment will be done by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

The Higher Education department filed its response to the affidavit that UGC had filed in response to the notices issued by the Court on two separate PIL petitions.

Retired Professor of Jawaharlal Nehru University Ajit Kumar Mohanty and Professor of Utkal University Kunja Bihari Panda had filed the two petitions, challenging the constitutional validity of the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act, 2020 which was notified on November 9 last year. 

Taking a stand against the Act, the UGC affidavit said that it was in conflict with the UGC Regulation-2018 issued under the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

In the affidavit Higher Education Department Deputy Secretary Surya Narayan Mohapatra claimed that the stand of UGC is limited to the Amendment Act dealing with the appointment of vice chancellors and teaching staff of the universities.

He said the UGC has not opposed the other amendments made vide the Odisha University (Amendment) Act, 2020.

“Recruitment of teaching/ research staff through the OPSC will usher in greater transparency and ensure that the best candidates are selected”, Mohapatra claimed.

By way of the Amendment Act, the State government had changed the composition of the selection committee for recommendation of names to the Chancellor (Governor of Odisha) for appointment to the post of vice chancellor.

But no change was made in the standard and qualifications required for the post.

“A change in the composition of the selection committee, also does not prejudicially affect the standards of education as prescribed by the Parliament”, the Deputy Secretary further claimed. The Court has fixed August 4 for hearing on the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Universities Act Orissa high court Odisha HC Odisha government
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp