COVID cases surge again in Odisha, TPR close to 3 per cent

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: New Covid-19 cases are seeing a surge again with the State reporting 2,085 infected persons in the last 24 hours, up from 1,648 the previous day.

The test positivity rate (TPR) has also gone up to nearly three pc from 2.4 pc. Health department sources said the infection rate went up in 18 districts with Cuttack recording highest 5.5 pc and Bhadrak at five pc.

The districts that have posed challenges for the administration are Jajpur (4.7 pc), Khurda and Balasore (4.3 pc each) and Nayagarh (4 pc).

The districts recording more than 100 cases rose from four to seven as Khurda topped with 528 new infections followed by 210 in Cuttack, 173 in Bhadrak, 132 in Jajpur, 113 in Balasore, 108 in Jagatsinghpur and 106 in Puri.

The State has 20,168 active cases of which Khurda, Cuttack, Balasore and Jajpur account for around 51 pc. There was also no let up in Covid fatalities as the government confirmed 56 more deaths on Tuesday.

With this, the death toll reached 5,172. Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said the cases are increasing after easing out of lockdown restrictions as markets are being crowded with unnecessary

WORRYING NUMBERS