Jumbo calf suffocates in mud just after birth in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A baby elephant was suffocated to death just after its birth after being trapped in a muddy field in Mundagaon village under Narla forest range.

The tragic incident took place late in the night on Sunday. Sources said a herd of elephants had strayed into Mundagaon village from Bargel forest area in the night.

The herd was grazing in the paddy fields when one female elephant accidentally fell into the shallow lowland and gave birth to a calf there. Since paddy had been freshly transplanted in the lowland, the baby elephant got stuck in the puddle soil and suffocated to death.