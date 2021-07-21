STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court asks petitioner to move Drugs Inspector

The court said the grievance of the petitioner is against sale of adulterated spurious drugs during the pandemic situation resulting in exploitation of public.

Published: 21st July 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has refused to pass any direction on Aama Janata Adhikar Trust (AJAD)’s PIL seeking a CBI probe into the alleged spurious Covid-19 drug trade in the State.

The court on Monday said the grievance of the petitioner is against sale of adulterated spurious drugs during the pandemic situation resulting in exploitation of public. However, it is seen that the petition is essentially based on news clippings.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray said, "The petitioner will do well to draw the attention of the office of Drugs Inspector to specific instances that come to the petitioner’s knowledge to enable the Drugs Inspector’s Office to take appropriate targeted action."

"Accordingly, the petitioner is permitted to make representation on specific instances and if thereafter no action is taken, it would be open to the petitioner to seek appropriate remedies in accordance with law. At this stage no further direction is called for," the bench said. 

Advocate Bibhuti Bhusan Choudhury argued the case for the petitioner. AJAD co-convener Basudev Bhatta had sought a court-monitored CBI probe expressing concern over the extensive network of the spurious drugs cartel in the State that had come to light following the recent unearthing of counterfeit Favipiravir tablets worth Rs 70 lakh in Cuttack.

While Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ordered a Crime Branch inquiry, the State CID-Crime Branch had since formed a Special Task Force (STF) to probe the trade.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Orissa HC
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp