STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court stays order quashing school merger plan

The notification issued on March 11 by the School and Mass Education department envisaged merger of nearly 16,000 primary schools with upper primary schools.

Published: 21st July 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday stayed the single-judge bench order that had quashed the State government’s notification for merger of schools having very low roll strength.

The notification issued on March 11 by the School and Mass Education department envisaged merger of nearly 16,000 primary schools with upper primary schools.

Justice BR Sarangi’s order had come on May 4 on a batch of 168 petitions filed mostly by management of primary schools which had challenged the notification on the ground that it violated the Odisha Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2010.

The government had challenged it by way of a writ appeal claiming that the plan for merger of schools was a policy decision. As the policy decision was not contrary to provisions of Constitution of India, the court’s interference by way of the single judge’s order was not called for, the government contended when the writ appeal was taken up on Tuesday.

After a preliminary hearing, the two-judge bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray issued the interim stay order.

The bench posted the matter to September 14 for further hearing.

While quashing the merger notification on May 4, Justice Sarangi had directed the department to restore the position of the school in question as before and provide necessary infrastructure for smooth functioning of the same.

HC stays order quashing school merger plan

The government had issued the notification for integration of primary, upper primary and high schools with the nearby bigger schools for ensuring fully-functional schools with increase in number of teachers per class and concentrated investment of resources.

According to the notification, schools with students less than 20 to 40 were to be merged with bigger nearby schools.

The notification had claimed that the merger would enable better infrastructure, teacher pupil ratio, academic environment with additional facilities, e-learning and co-curricular facilities for all-round development of students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Orissa HC Odisha Schools
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp