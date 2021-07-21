STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tiger census to expand to 20 forests this year

Odisha is gearing up for the next big cat census in the State and this time, more forests will be covered.

Published: 21st July 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger

Tiger (Photo | EPS)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is gearing up for the next big cat census in the State and this time, more forests will be covered. The census which took place in around 15 forest divisions last year, will cover 20 divisions this year.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the State Forest, Environment and Climate Change (FE&CC) department have started preparations for the 2022 survey.  

Officials of Wildlife wing of the Forest department said the tiger census in Odisha will be carried out in two reserves - Similipal and Satkosia - and other forests including Sunabeda wildlife sanctuary, a proposed tiger reserve. 

With the State’s tiger population witnessing no growth since 2014, officials are hoping that the number increases this time. The census of 2018 had put Odisha’s tiger population at 28, same as 2014.

PCCF (Wildlife) Shashi Paul said a preliminary meeting has been convened by the NTCA for all India Tiger Estimation - 2022 and the training of forest personnel in the State for the census will start very soon.

The PCCF Wildlife said that the census will include sign survey, pug mark count and camera trapping. It will include use of the mobile application called Monitoring System for Tiger-Intensive Protection and Ecological Status (M-STrIPES) to make the census error free.

The app was used for the first time in the 2018 census. Training of field staff will be completed by September end. 

After completion of training, the Phase-I data collection will begin in forest divisions  from October. In the second phase Wildlife Institute of India will compile the data with geographic information systems (GIS) to identify potential sites with carnivorous density for installation of cameras.

In the third phase, the camera traps would be installed and the divisions would have to submit the captured data by January for analysis. The State now has around 800 cameras and efforts are on to procure more to cover the increased area this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Forests National Tiger Conservation Authority NTCA
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp