Water from left canal of Deo Irrigation Project released

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Water from the left canal of Deo Irrigation Project in Karanjia sub division was released on Tuesday.

This came a day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the release of water from the canal system of Subarnarekha Irrigation Project, which will provide water to 15,359 hectare of farmland in the tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj.

Also present on the occasion were Collector Vineet Bhardwaj and SP Rishikesh D Khilari, Karanjia Sub Collector Rajanikanta Biswal along with officials of different departments.

Biswal said, a review of the progress of the construction work, evacuation of two villages

Sanabarakamuda and Purunapani, construction work of periphery roads, disbursement of ex-gratia and compensation amount and rehabilitation of displaced persons was done by the Collector in the presence of officials.