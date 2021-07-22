67 more succumb to coronavirus in Odisha, reports 1,948 fresh cases

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 9,61,934 on Thursday as 1,948 more people tested positive for the infection, while 67 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,308, a health official said.

As many as 1,120 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while the remaining 828 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, recorded the highest number of fresh infections at 480, followed by Cuttack (279) and Jajpur (115).

Khurda also registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at 20, followed by Balasore (eight) and Bargarh (seven).

Odisha now has 19,623 active cases, while 9,36,950 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 1,943 on Wednesday.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities thus far.

Odisha's daily test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 2.45 per cent as 79,372 samples were tested for COVID-19, taking the cumulative tests to over 1.53 crore.

The state's cumulative positivity rate stood at 6.26 per cent.

However, high TPR is being reported in districts like Jajpur (24.65 per cent), Kendrapara (6.34 per cent), and Cuttack (4.65 per cent).

Khurda, on the other hand, is showing a decline in TPR which currently stands at 3.94 per cent, the official said, adding that TPR has dipped below 2 per cent in most of the districts.

The state has thus far administered over 1.47 crore doses, including 1.21 lakh on Wednesday. As many as 8,699 pregnant women have been inoculated to date. The vaccination drive is underway at 1,128 centres across the state on Thursday, he added.