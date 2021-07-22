STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

AYUSH doctors in Odisha resent low incentive

AYUSH doctors engaged in COVID management have expressed resentment over the State government’s indifferent attitude in announcing incentives for them.

Published: 22nd July 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AYUSH doctors engaged in Covid management have expressed resentment over the State government’s indifferent attitude in announcing incentives for them. They alleged that the Health and Family Welfare department has approved one-third of the incentive being paid to MBBS doctors engaged in the same work creating a difference among the doctors from different disciplines.

While allopathy doctors have been getting an incentive of Rs 1,000 per day apart from their regular monthly remuneration for Covid management since April last year, the State government has recently approved only Rs 375 per day for Homeopathy and Ayurveda interns, who were deployed as part of rapid response teams (RRTs) since May 1.  

The incentive is less than that of a staff nurse, radiographer and multi-purpose health workers, who have been getting Rs 612, Rs 552 and Rs 462 per day respectively.

The government has also clarified that the incentive will not be applicable for the contact tracing teams as they are not in direct touch with confirmed Covid positive cases. 

The Odisha Government Ayurvedic Physicians’ Association said as the AYUSH doctors have been doing the duty of an MBBS doctor and constitute a major workforce during the Covid times, they are not being paid on par with them.

“AYUSH doctors in all other states are treated as Class I employees,” general secretary Dr Chittaranjan Behera said.  The association demanded equal pay for equal work and cadre restructuring at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AYUSH Doctors AYUSH Odisha
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp