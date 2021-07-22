STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha builds 62,192 km PMGSY roads

After reduction in curve length, change in alignment, construction of part length by other agencies, Odisha is required to complete construction of the 6,224 km road.

Published: 22nd July 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Road

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha - recognised as one of the best performing states in the construction of rural roads - has completed construction of 62,192 km of roads under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) by the end of March 31, 2021.

Since the inception of the rural infrastructure programme in 2000, the Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned 17,350 road projects with a length of 70,767 km for the State which has completed 15,803 projects with a total length of 62,192 km.

Similarly, 626 bridges were sanctioned during the last 20 years of which 410 have been completed. Of the total road length under various verticals (PMGSY-I, II, III and RCPLWEA), 8,575 km length is yet to be completed.

After reduction in curve length, change in alignment, construction of part length by other agencies, the State is required to complete construction of the 6,224 km road.

Union Minister of State for MoRD Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti informed this to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday in response to a question by BJD MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi.

The Union Minister said that 48 road projects covering a length of 486 km and two bridges have been sanctioned under the Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremist Areas (PCPLWEA). The State has completed construction of 20 roads of 245 km length. The two bridges have remained incomplete.

The Centre had sanctioned 3,685 km of roads to connect 317 habitations out of which, the State has constructed around 1,850 km providing all-weather connectivity to 269 villages.

In the current financial year, 2,700 km of roads were sanctioned to connect 326 villages. The achievement so far is 174 km and the villages connected are 139.

Sunset date for PMGSY-I &II is targeted as March 2022 while for RCPLWEA works, it is targeted as March, 2023 and for PMGSY-III works, the sunset date is March, 2025.  

IN LAST 20 YEARS

Sanctioned - 17,350 road projects with a length of 70,767 km

Completed - 15,803 road projects with a length of 62,192 km

Bridge Projects - 626 bridges sanctioned, 410 completed

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha PMGSY PMGSY Roads
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp