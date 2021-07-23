STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD government plagued with corruption: National BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh

The Naveen Patnaik government is a barrier to the development of Odisha which is endowed with natural resources and human resources.

Published: 23rd July 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 08:50 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday said the BJD government is plagued with inefficiency and corruption. Chugh said the regional party is in power for more than two decades but there is no visible progress in Odisha.

The senior BJP leader said the regional outfit is more into self-promotion and has mastered the art of rebranding the Central schemes as BJD programmes. However, it is yet to learn the craft of public service delivery.

On a three-day visit to the State along with national BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Chugh held a series of meetings with different wings of the party on the first day and took stock of the political situation of the State.

He exhorted the State functionaries of the party to take the fight against corruption and mismanagement in delivery of Central schemes to the people.

While appreciating the series of agitations launched by the party against mismanagement in paddy procurement, irregularities in selection of beneficiaries under PMAY-Gramin and power tariff hike, the national BJP leader advised the State leaders and workers to continue their struggle till the people get their due from the government schemes.

