STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Low pressure to bring rains in Odisha

In the Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, cloudy sky conditions will prevail with one or two spells of intense rainfall on Friday.

Published: 23rd July 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Rains

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A LOW pressure area formed over north-west Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood on Thursday and the system is expected to trigger heavy rainfall at isolated places in Odisha in the next three days.

India Meteorological Department (IMD), issued warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in seven districts and heavy rainfall at isolated places in Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and eight other districts on Friday.

“Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity may occur at most places in Odisha in the next 24 hours under the influence of the system,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, HR Biswas, adding that there is also a possibility of formation of another low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal within next week.

In the Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, cloudy sky conditions will prevail with one or two spells of intense rainfall on Friday.

Under the influence of low pressure, squally weather with strong surface wind speed reaching 40 km/hr to 50 km/hr is likely to prevail along and off Odisha coast from July 23 to 25 and fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea areas during this period. Private weather forecaster Skymet said this is the second low pressure area in the current month and the third one of the season over Bay of Bengal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Rains Bhubaneswar Rains Cuttack Rains
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp