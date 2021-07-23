Low pressure to bring rains in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A LOW pressure area formed over north-west Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood on Thursday and the system is expected to trigger heavy rainfall at isolated places in Odisha in the next three days.

India Meteorological Department (IMD), issued warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in seven districts and heavy rainfall at isolated places in Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and eight other districts on Friday.

“Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity may occur at most places in Odisha in the next 24 hours under the influence of the system,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, HR Biswas, adding that there is also a possibility of formation of another low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal within next week.

In the Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, cloudy sky conditions will prevail with one or two spells of intense rainfall on Friday.

Under the influence of low pressure, squally weather with strong surface wind speed reaching 40 km/hr to 50 km/hr is likely to prevail along and off Odisha coast from July 23 to 25 and fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea areas during this period. Private weather forecaster Skymet said this is the second low pressure area in the current month and the third one of the season over Bay of Bengal.