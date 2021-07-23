Odisha: BSE releases admit cards for offline HSC exam

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Around 15,151 students will appear for the offline HSC exam and 504 centres have been designated for the purpose. Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, on Thursday released the admit cards for the offline exam. The offline exams will be held from July 30 to August 5.

“Admit cards of candidates for HSC, State Open School Certificate and Madhyama examinations are available on the BSE website www.bseodisha.ac.in. It can be downloaded by entering the school code in the link available in the portal,” said a BSE release.

While 6,597 regular students will write the HSC examination at 278 centres, 8,493 candidates will appear for the SOSC at 222 centres across the State. The board has set up four centres for 61 candidates of Madhyama examination.