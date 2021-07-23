STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: BSE releases admit cards for offline HSC exam

Around  15,151 students will appear for the offline HSC exam and 504 centres have been designated for the purpose.

Published: 23rd July 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

students, examinations, board exams, exam preparations, CBSE, school students

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Around  15,151 students will appear for the offline HSC exam and 504 centres have been designated for the purpose. Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, on Thursday released the admit cards for the offline exam. The offline exams will be held from July 30 to August 5.

“Admit cards of candidates for HSC, State Open School Certificate and Madhyama examinations are available on the BSE website www.bseodisha.ac.in. It can be downloaded by entering the school code in the link available in the portal,” said a BSE release.

While 6,597 regular students will write the HSC examination at 278 centres, 8,493 candidates will appear for the SOSC at 222 centres across the State. The board has set up four centres for 61 candidates of Madhyama examination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha HSC Exam
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp