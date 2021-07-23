STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online application for Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination from today

The Special OJEE is an integral part of OJEE-2021 and was planned in view of the rescheduling of the current academic session due to Covid-19.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEE) on Thursday announced to conduct the Special OJEE, that was scrapped last year due to Covid-19 pandemic, for enrolment of students into BTech courses of various engineering colleges. Online application for the exam will begin from July 23 and continue till August 10.

The last date for payment of fees for the exam is August 12. OJEE Committee Chairman SK Chand said engineering aspirants who have not been able to appear for the JEE (Main) entrance exam can appear for the special OJEE, to be held subsequently after OJEE-2021, to get enrolled for BTech courses.

The Special OJEE is an integral part of OJEE-2021 and was planned in view of the rescheduling of the current academic session due to Covid-19. Syllabus for the examination will be as per the JEE (Main)- 2021.

Schedule of both OJEE and Special OJEE will be announced later after assessment of the pandemic situation. Instead of Special OJEE, the OJEE committee last year had organised a special entrance examination immediately after the OJEE-2020 for admission of students to vacant BTech seats.

