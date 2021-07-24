65 high schools to get facelift under 5-T plan in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: As many as 65 high schools in 10 blocks and two urban local bodies of the district will get a facelift by October this year.

The renovation work is being carried out under the high school transformation project of the State government’s 5-T initiative at a cost of Rs 39 crore sanctioned from the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) funds.

Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore said, “We have identified 65 high schools in the first phase and work has already begun. We are aiming to complete it before October 31.”

These high schools will start functioning from November 14, on the occasion of Children’s Day, this year.

The Collector said Rs 60 lakh has been estimated to be used in renovating each high school. Twenty per cent of the sanctioned amount will be utilised for educational development of the schools. Over 27,000 students will be benefited from the transformation project.