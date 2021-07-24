STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

65 high schools to get facelift under 5-T plan in Odisha

These high schools will start functioning from November 14, on the occasion of Children’s Day, this year.

Published: 24th July 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

A government school classroom

A government school classroom (Representational Image | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: As many as 65 high schools in 10 blocks and two urban local bodies of the district will get a facelift by October this year.

The renovation work is being carried out under the high school transformation project of the State government’s 5-T initiative at a cost of Rs 39 crore sanctioned from the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) funds.

Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore said, “We have identified 65 high schools in the first phase and work has already begun. We are aiming to complete it before October 31.”

These high schools will start functioning from November 14, on the occasion of Children’s Day, this year.

The Collector said Rs 60 lakh has been estimated to be used in renovating each high school. Twenty per cent of the sanctioned amount will be utilised for educational development of the schools. Over 27,000 students will be benefited from the transformation project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Schools
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp