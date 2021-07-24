STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Be prepared for third Covid wave: CM Naveen Patnaik directs Odisha officials

The Chief Minister said that test positivity rate has come down in Odisha during the last few weeks, but the coronavirus is persisting in some districts.

Published: 24th July 2021

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said that although the Covid-19 situation in the State is under control, the pandemic is not over yet and asked the officials to be fully prepared for a possible third wave expected in August.

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation at a high-level meeting virtually, the Chief Minister said that test positivity rate (TPR) has come down in the State during the last few weeks, but the virus is persisting in some districts and the situation needs to improve further. “This is no time for self-satisfaction and we will have to remain on guard to keep ourselves protected,” he added.

Stating that the government has been giving top priority to healthcare of the people and extending all possible help in this regard, the Chief Minister asked the district administrations to ensure that all benefits reach the people without any hassle. “Every life is precious and this is the base of the health policy of the State,” he added.

Naveen directed the district collectors, superintendents of police, sub-divisional police officers, sub-collectors, block development officers and inspector in-charges of police stations to strictly enforce Covid-19 guidelines like wearing face masks and maintaining social distance at public places. He also reviewed the implementation of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana during the meeting.

The Chief Minister said that the government has extended financial assistance of Rs 2,004 crore to the people of economically backward categories like small farmers, construction workers, labourers engaged under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), tribal families and students, Mission Shakti members and street vendors to tide over crisis arising out of the pandemic.
Stating that schools are going to be opened from July 26, Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra emphasised full vaccination of teachers and other staff.

