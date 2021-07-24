STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation of third plant at IFFCO in Odisha

India’s largest fertilizer manufacturer, IFFCO is expanding its sulphuric acid production capacity by the installation of the third plant with a capacity of 2,000 metric tonne (MT) per day.

Published: 24th July 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Virtual inauguration of the plant at IFFCO, Paradip.

Virtual inauguration of the plant at IFFCO, Paradip. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Friday, laid the foundation stone for yet another project at Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO), Paradip, virtually. The project conceptualised in January this year at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore, is targeted to be operational in 2023.

The plant will be built using latest technology to ensure lowest emission levels. Apart from producing sulphuric acid which is used for production of DAP/NPK fertilizers, it will also recover the process heat in the form of high pressure steam, used as a source of energy for power generation as well as other process requirements.

The new plant will reduce dependence on import of the chemical, utilisation of waste heat-based energy to reduce burden on the power generation sector, contribute to climate change initiatives by reducing carbon emission and greenhouse gases, generate employment and contribute to overall economic development.
Technology selection and ordering process for the plant is currently in progress.

Thanking the CM for his support, Managing Director US Awasthi said this plant is yet another step by IFFCO in their commitment towards the farmers of the country. Also present on the occasion were K J Patel, Unit Head of IFFCO, Paradip, along with his team and representatives from Employees’ Union and Officers Association. 

India’s largest fertilizer manufacturer, IFFCO is expanding its sulphuric acid production capacity by the installation of the third plant with a capacity of 2,000 metric tonne (MT) per day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik IFFCO
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp