CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation of third plant at IFFCO in Odisha

PARADIP: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Friday, laid the foundation stone for yet another project at Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO), Paradip, virtually. The project conceptualised in January this year at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore, is targeted to be operational in 2023.

The plant will be built using latest technology to ensure lowest emission levels. Apart from producing sulphuric acid which is used for production of DAP/NPK fertilizers, it will also recover the process heat in the form of high pressure steam, used as a source of energy for power generation as well as other process requirements.

The new plant will reduce dependence on import of the chemical, utilisation of waste heat-based energy to reduce burden on the power generation sector, contribute to climate change initiatives by reducing carbon emission and greenhouse gases, generate employment and contribute to overall economic development.

Technology selection and ordering process for the plant is currently in progress.

Thanking the CM for his support, Managing Director US Awasthi said this plant is yet another step by IFFCO in their commitment towards the farmers of the country. Also present on the occasion were K J Patel, Unit Head of IFFCO, Paradip, along with his team and representatives from Employees’ Union and Officers Association.

India’s largest fertilizer manufacturer, IFFCO is expanding its sulphuric acid production capacity by the installation of the third plant with a capacity of 2,000 metric tonne (MT) per day.