STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Disaster management now a compulsory subject in Plus III

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in his Council of Ministers meeting in May this year had resolved to make disaster and pandemic preparedness a part of the curriculum in schools and colleges.

Published: 24th July 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Minister Arun Sahoo

Odisha Minister Arun Sahoo (Photo| Facebook/ Arun Sahoo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Environmental studies and disaster management will be a compulsory subject in Plus III from the current academic session, Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo said on Friday.  It will be taught in the first year. The decision in this regard was approved in the Odisha State Higher Education Council meeting held on the day. The disaster management component has been included in the existing environment science subject, he said. 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in his Council of Ministers meeting in May this year had resolved to make disaster and pandemic preparedness a part of the curriculum in schools and colleges. Like other compulsory subjects, this subject will carry 100 marks (four credits) in the first year exam. Apart from disaster management, pandemic preparedness and survival skills will also be taught to the students as part of the subject.

Sahoo said that the meeting deliberated on a number of issues including strengthening the Higher Education Council further to bring reforms in State’s higher education system and further improve teaching quality in colleges and universities. He said that an institutional development plan is being worked out by the Council for this purpose. The issue of academic audit was also discussed. 

The Minister said that a model syllabus for university education has already been created as part of the ongoing examination reforms. “We have also introduced common PG entrance and admission process from last year to improve the quality of education,” the Minister said and added that the Council will now take measures to help colleges and universities to get better NAAC grades and improve their score in the National Institute Ranking Framework.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp