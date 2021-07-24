STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha sanctions Rs 2.55 crore ex-gratia to family members of 17 journalists who died of COVID-19

The list of journalists who have been sanctioned ex-gratia include-four from Bhubaneswar.

Published: 24th July 2021 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Funeral pyre, funeral, COVID death, covid funeral

Family members perform last rites of a person who died of COVID-19 as funeral pyres of other victims burn at an open crematorium. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 2.55 crore to the family members of 17 working journalists of the state who died due to COVID-19, an official release said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a proposal in this regard put-forth by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Friday.

An assistance of Rs15 lakh each has been sanctioned for the families of 17 working journalists of the state, who died due to the infection.

The list of journalists who have been sanctioned ex-gratia include-four from Bhubaneswar.

They are: Manas Jaypuria from Zee Odisha, Basanta Das (Freelance), Bijayan Laxmi Mohanty (Ajikali), Pritiman Mohapatra (Times of India).

Three journalists from Bolangir - Subhransu Sekhara Mishra (Sambad), Jateesh Chandra Khamari (Sambad) and Kailash Chandra Sahoo (Pragatibadi) are also in the list.

Similarly, Gobind Behera (TV News 6 Web), Pradeep Kishore Sahu (Sambad), Kishore Chandra Dash (Samaj), Naresh Kumar Behera (Odisha Files), Ratnakar Moharana (Kalinga Jyoti), Nandini, Nilaya Ranjan Pattnaik, (Block Correspondent), Karunakar Sahoo (Anupam Bharat) were from Ganjam districts, whose family members will get the benefits.

Moreover, the next of kin of Bhanuprakash Rath (Naxatra TV) from Kalahandi and Ashok Kumar Sahoo (Manthan) and Pravat Kumar Routray (Loka Sampark) from Jajpur district would get the assistance.

This financial assistance will be disbursed to the next of kin of the deceased journalists from the Journalist Welfare Fund.

Few such cases have been received by the Information and Public Relations Department which will be disbursed after due verification, sources said.

After required enquiry at the district level, eligible applications will be considered for disbursement of the ex-gratia compassionate assistance, an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha government journalists Odisha journalists journalists dead covid deaths Covid victims
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp