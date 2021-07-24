Over 1.5 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Notwithstanding the erratic supply of vaccines, over 1.5 crore people including frontline workers have been inoculated across Odisha till date. While over 37 per cent age appropriate beneficiaries have received first dose, 11.7 per cent people have been fully vaccinated in the State. The State has administered a total of 1,51,24,809 doses Covid vaccines. Of the 3,09,85,538 beneficiaries in 18 years and above category, 1,14,83,138 have got the first dose and 36,41,671 received both.

Health department sources said over 1.3 crore doses of Covishield, more than 20 lakh doses of Covaxin and 1,818 of Sputnik V vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries with a wastage of minus four per cent. The coverage was maximum in Sambalpur where 59.6 per cent beneficiaries have been given the first dose. Besides Bhubaneswar has achieved a first dose coverage of 122 per cent. While of the targeted 8.42 lakh beneficiaries in Bhubaneswar, 10.28 lakh have received at least one dose and 6.84 lakh the second, 4.69 lakh people have received one dose and 89,332 both the doses in Sambalpur district.

Among other districts, 52 per cent people in Ganjam, 40 per cent each in Puri and Koraput, 38 per cent in Cuttack, 37.6 per cent in Nuapada, 35 per cent in Sundargarh, 30.5 per cent in Balasore, 28 per cent in Angul, 26.4 per cent in Jajpur and 26 per cent in Khurda have got at least one dose vaccine in the last six months. So far, as many as 12,231 pregnant have been given one dose of the vaccine.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appreciated and commended the hardwork and commitment of healthcare workers in ensuring swift inoculation to save precious lives. “Crossing a significant milestone in Covid-19 vaccination, Odisha has administered 1.5 crore vaccine doses, including vaccination of frontline warriors,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive in the State has been streamlined after the State government received six lakh doses of Covishield in the last few days. The Health department has planned 829 sessions in 27 districts on Saturday. However, there will be no vaccination in Balasore, Koraput and Sonepur districts. The State has a stock of 8.74 lakh doses of Covishield and 63,870 doses of Covaxin as of now.

Inoculation in full swing

37 beneficiaries jabbed at least once

11.7 per cent people fully vaccinated

122 per cent first dose coverage achieved in Bhubaneswar

6 lakh Covishield doses received by State govt in last few days