STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Over 1.5 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in Odisha

Odisha has administered a total of 1,51,24,809 doses Covid vaccines. Of the 3,09,85,538 beneficiaries in 18 years and above category, 1,14,83,138 have got the first dose and 36,41,671 received both.

Published: 24th July 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Woman gets vaccine

37 beneficiaries jabbed at least once  (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Notwithstanding the erratic supply of vaccines, over 1.5 crore people including frontline workers have been inoculated across Odisha till date. While over 37 per cent age appropriate beneficiaries have received first dose, 11.7 per cent people have been fully vaccinated in the State. The State has administered a total of 1,51,24,809 doses Covid vaccines. Of the 3,09,85,538 beneficiaries in 18 years and above category, 1,14,83,138 have got the first dose and 36,41,671 received both.

Health department sources said over 1.3 crore doses of Covishield, more than 20 lakh doses of Covaxin and 1,818 of Sputnik V vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries with a wastage of minus four per cent. The coverage was maximum in Sambalpur where 59.6 per cent beneficiaries have been given the first dose. Besides Bhubaneswar has achieved a first dose coverage of 122 per cent. While of the targeted 8.42 lakh beneficiaries in Bhubaneswar, 10.28 lakh have received at least one dose and 6.84 lakh the second, 4.69 lakh people have received one dose and 89,332 both the doses in Sambalpur district.

Among other districts, 52 per cent people in Ganjam, 40 per cent each in Puri and Koraput, 38 per cent in Cuttack, 37.6 per cent in Nuapada, 35 per cent in Sundargarh, 30.5 per cent in Balasore, 28 per cent in Angul, 26.4 per cent in Jajpur and 26 per cent in Khurda have got at least one dose vaccine in the last six months. So far, as many as 12,231 pregnant have been given one dose of the vaccine.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appreciated and commended the hardwork and commitment of healthcare workers in ensuring swift inoculation to save precious lives. “Crossing a significant milestone in Covid-19 vaccination, Odisha has administered 1.5 crore vaccine doses, including vaccination of frontline warriors,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive in the State has been streamlined after the State government received six lakh doses of Covishield in the last few days. The Health department has planned 829 sessions in 27 districts on Saturday. However, there will be no vaccination in Balasore, Koraput and Sonepur districts. The State has a stock of 8.74 lakh doses of Covishield and 63,870 doses of Covaxin as of now.

Inoculation in full swing

37 beneficiaries jabbed at least once 

11.7 per cent people fully vaccinated 

122 per cent first dose coverage achieved in Bhubaneswar

6 lakh Covishield doses received by State govt in last few days

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in Odisha Covid 19 vaccine in Odisha
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp