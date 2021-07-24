Over 2,000 anganwadis lack own buildings in Odisha's Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As many as 2,080 centres in Cuttack district do not have their own buildings. While some centres are functioning from premises of nearby schools, the others are operating from local clubs, puja mandaps or rented houses.

As per reports, the district has 3,318 anganwadi centres which are responsible for combating malnutrition among children besides providing pre-school education to children as a part of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) programme.

While 290 anganwadi centres are operating in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area, the rest 3,028 centres are located at different villages of 14 blocks in the district. Around 57,000 children are enrolled for pre-school education in the centres. Of the total 3,318 anganwadi centres, while 1,338 are operating from their own buildings, as many as 1,147 are operating from nearby school premises and 833 from rented houses.

Around 18 anganwadi centres are running from rented houses in areas under the jurisdiction of CMC due to problems in selection of sites for construction of buildings. Similarly, work for construction of buildings of 1,317 anganwadi centres located in rural areas of the district is yet to start due to issues over selection of suitable locations.

Though construction of buildings of 88 anganwadi centres has already been completed, they are yet to be handed over to the authorities concerned due to non-payment of bills to contractors and agencies that had carried out the construction work. Buildings of 675 anganwadi centres are under construction.

District Social Welfare Officer Nirupama Behera said steps are being taken to sort out problems and pave way for construction of anganwadi buildings soon. “Except 16 anganwadi centres, we have already received funds for construction of buildings of the rest,” she said.