STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Over 2,000 anganwadis lack own buildings in Odisha's Cuttack

While 290 anganwadi centres are operating in Cuttack Municipal Corporation area, the rest 3,028 centres are located at different villages of 14 blocks in the district.

Published: 24th July 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Cuttack Municipal Corporation

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As many as 2,080 centres in Cuttack district do not have their own buildings. While some centres are functioning from premises of nearby schools, the others are operating from local clubs, puja mandaps or rented houses.

As per reports, the district has 3,318 anganwadi centres which are responsible for combating malnutrition among children besides providing pre-school education to children as a part of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) programme.

While 290 anganwadi centres are operating in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area, the rest 3,028 centres are located at different villages of 14 blocks in the district. Around 57,000 children are enrolled for pre-school education in the centres. Of the total 3,318 anganwadi centres, while 1,338 are operating from their own buildings, as many as 1,147 are operating from nearby school premises and 833 from rented houses. 

Around 18 anganwadi centres are running from rented houses in areas under the jurisdiction of CMC due to problems in selection of sites for construction of buildings. Similarly, work for construction of buildings of 1,317 anganwadi centres located in rural areas of the district is yet to start due to issues over selection of suitable locations.

Though construction of buildings of 88 anganwadi centres has already been completed, they are yet to be handed over to the authorities concerned due to non-payment of bills to contractors and agencies that had carried out the construction work. Buildings of 675 anganwadi centres are under construction.

District Social Welfare Officer Nirupama Behera said steps are being taken to sort out problems and pave way for construction of anganwadi buildings soon. “Except 16 anganwadi centres, we have already received funds for construction of buildings of the rest,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp