Ramesh Chandra Majhi takes up constituency demands with union ministers

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Demanding opening of Kendriya Vidyalayas at Umerkote, Kotpad (Koraput) and Khairput (Malkangiri) which come under his constituency, Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi recently handed over a memorandum to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

He expressed dissatisfaction over Nabarangpur not being enlisted as NEET test centre which could have benefited students in the tribal-dominated district. The MP also met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and demanded to expedite the Jeypore-Nabarangpur and Jeypore-Malkangiri railway lines.

Though the State government has almost completed the process of land acquisition, the Railway ministry has not notified stations at Jayantgiri, Kaliaguda and Borriguma in Koraput district and Podalguda in Nabarangpur district. This has resulted in delay in land acquisition process, he said.

“The Minister has assured to pay special attention to do the needful in this regard,” Majhi said. He also met Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari over speeding up of Bharatmala Yojana under which National Highway Authority (NHA) is constructing six lane highway from Raipur to Visakhapatnam.