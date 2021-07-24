STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ramesh Chandra Majhi takes up constituency demands with union ministers

Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi expressed dissatisfaction over Nabarangpur not being enlisted as NEET test centre which could have benefited students in the tribal-dominated district.

Published: 24th July 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Nabarangpur: ‏Ramesh Chandra Majhi (Photo|EPS)

Nabarangpur MP ‏Ramesh Chandra Majhi (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Demanding opening of Kendriya Vidyalayas at Umerkote, Kotpad (Koraput) and Khairput (Malkangiri) which come under his constituency, Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi recently handed over a memorandum to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

He expressed dissatisfaction over Nabarangpur not being enlisted as NEET test centre which could have benefited students in the tribal-dominated district. The MP also met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and demanded to expedite the Jeypore-Nabarangpur and Jeypore-Malkangiri railway lines. 

Though the State government has almost completed the process of land acquisition, the Railway ministry has not notified stations  at Jayantgiri, Kaliaguda and Borriguma in Koraput district and Podalguda in Nabarangpur district. This has resulted in delay in land acquisition process, he said.

“The Minister has assured to pay special attention to do the needful in this regard,” Majhi said. He also met Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari over speeding up of Bharatmala Yojana under which National Highway Authority (NHA) is constructing six lane highway from Raipur to Visakhapatnam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET Dharmendra Pradhan
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp