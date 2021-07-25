STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

2 in 3 persons have Covid antibodies in Odisha: Sero-survey

While the sero-prevalence in Ganjam was 70.9 pc, it was 63 pc in Rayagada and 61.3 pc in Koraput.

Published: 25th July 2021 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

Representational image.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two in every three persons and one in every two children in three districts of Odisha have developed antibodies against SARS-CoV2, finds the latest national serosurvey conducted by the ICMR.The fourth round serosurvey conducted in Ganjam, Koraput and Rayagada districts found an overall seroprevalence of 65.12 per cent (pc) in the community and 85.53 pc in healthcare workers, most of whom have been fully vaccinated. 

While the sero-prevalence in Ganjam was 70.9 pc, it was 63 pc in Rayagada and 61.3 pc in Koraput. The three districts were part of 70 districts from 21 states where the first three rounds were conducted. The seroprevalence was highest 82 pc among the population of 60 years and above, 79 pc in the 45 to 60 age group, 62 pc in 18-44 age group, 55 pc in 10-17 age group and around 52 pc in six-nine age group.

“The seroprevalence was 70 pc among adults and 54 pc among persons aged below 18 years. It was higher in men than women as antibodies were found among 381 men (67.4 pc) of the 565 surveyed as compared to 420 (63.2 pc) among 665 women,” said a scientist at Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC).   

Although the difference in seroprevalence in rural and urban areas was very negligible, the survey indicated that the virus has covered two-third population in a year despite the lockdowns and shutdowns by the State government.

With nearly 35 pc population in the State still susceptible to the infection, health experts have warned of a third wave by end of next month.  Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the serosurvey report gives a fair idea of the antibody level and it is better among many other states. But people should not be complacent. As the ICMR has suggested for reopening of primary schools, the government is likely to take a call soon, he added.     

In the third round survey conducted between December 22 and 24 last year, the seroprevalence was 49.9 pc, 53.9 pc and 61.9 pc in Koraput, Ganjam and Rayagada respectively. A total of 1,230 samples were collected from the community and 311 samples from the healthcare workers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Serosurvey Odisha Odisha Covid Seroprevalence Odisha Ganjam Koraput Rayagada
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp