2 in 3 persons have Covid antibodies in Odisha: Sero-survey

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two in every three persons and one in every two children in three districts of Odisha have developed antibodies against SARS-CoV2, finds the latest national serosurvey conducted by the ICMR.The fourth round serosurvey conducted in Ganjam, Koraput and Rayagada districts found an overall seroprevalence of 65.12 per cent (pc) in the community and 85.53 pc in healthcare workers, most of whom have been fully vaccinated.

While the sero-prevalence in Ganjam was 70.9 pc, it was 63 pc in Rayagada and 61.3 pc in Koraput. The three districts were part of 70 districts from 21 states where the first three rounds were conducted. The seroprevalence was highest 82 pc among the population of 60 years and above, 79 pc in the 45 to 60 age group, 62 pc in 18-44 age group, 55 pc in 10-17 age group and around 52 pc in six-nine age group.

“The seroprevalence was 70 pc among adults and 54 pc among persons aged below 18 years. It was higher in men than women as antibodies were found among 381 men (67.4 pc) of the 565 surveyed as compared to 420 (63.2 pc) among 665 women,” said a scientist at Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC).

Although the difference in seroprevalence in rural and urban areas was very negligible, the survey indicated that the virus has covered two-third population in a year despite the lockdowns and shutdowns by the State government.

With nearly 35 pc population in the State still susceptible to the infection, health experts have warned of a third wave by end of next month. Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the serosurvey report gives a fair idea of the antibody level and it is better among many other states. But people should not be complacent. As the ICMR has suggested for reopening of primary schools, the government is likely to take a call soon, he added.

In the third round survey conducted between December 22 and 24 last year, the seroprevalence was 49.9 pc, 53.9 pc and 61.9 pc in Koraput, Ganjam and Rayagada respectively. A total of 1,230 samples were collected from the community and 311 samples from the healthcare workers.