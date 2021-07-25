STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Complacency creeps in as Covid-19 unlock starts in Odisha

As enforcement activities became lax with relaxation of curbs, roadside vendors, shopkeepers and customers no longer adhere to the safety guidelines and many people have stopped wearing masks. 

Published: 25th July 2021 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

The second wave has officially claimed 267 lives in Sundargarh district in just two months as compared to 173 Covid deaths during the first wave last year.

The second wave has officially claimed 267 lives in Sundargarh district in just two months as compared to 173 Covid deaths during the first wave last year. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  With the easing of restrictions, a sense of complacency has crept into residents of the Steel City since the day the second Covid wave showed signs of waning. Covid appropriate behaviour is not being followed by the majority of population despite threat of a third wave looming large. Dropping their guard, people are going about life as if the pandemic is over. Sources said at many places of Rourkela, people have stopped using masks.  

Besides, as enforcement activities become lax with relaxation of curbs, roadside vendors, shopkeepers and customers are not adhering to the safety guidelines. As Sundargarh is a category ‘A’ district, government offices and courts have started working normally and educational institutions are headed for graded reopening while economic activities are being allowed till 8 pm. 

Health officials said the disastrous impact of second wave has lessened visibly, but the threat is not over. Considering the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases in Sundargarh from April 9 and quick community spread, it is imperative to stay protected all the time. 

The second wave has officially claimed 267 lives in Sundargarh district in just two months as compared to 173 Covid deaths during the first wave last year. During the first wave, the district had reported 17,500 positive cases and in the second, 42,700 cases were recorded in Sundargarh.

With the Test Positivity Rate of Sundargarh consistently remaining below three per cent, all the three dedicated Covid hospitals and care centres have been closed from July 1. Only 200 beds have been kept ready at JP hospital. Besides, the district is also lagging behind in vaccination as 5,44,537 of the projected 17.87 lakh adult population have received the first dose so far.  Chief district medical officer Dr SK Mishra said Covid appropriate behaviour is the only way to prevent the third wave. He appealed to people to remain cautious.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Covid 19 Rourkela Covid 19 Sundargarh Covid 19 Covid second wave JP hospital
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death toll in central China floods rises to 56, losses mount to $10 billion
Silver medallist India's Chanu Saikhom Mirabai during the victory ceremony of women's 49kg weightlifting competition during Tokyo Olympic 2020 on July 24, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account on day 1 as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver | Roundup
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp