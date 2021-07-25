STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cuttack civic body lets sewage flow into Kathajodi, pollute river

Wastewater discharged through the Khannagar sluice gate is often found stagnating on the Kathajodi river bed.

Published: 25th July 2021 11:34 AM

Untreated sewage being discharged into Kathajodi river in Cuttack. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Despite having two sewage treatment plants (STP), direct discharge of effluents from the city into Kathajodi by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) continues to pollute the river. In blatant violation of restrictions imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), the city releases a huge quantity of sewage into the river every day. 

The wastewater generated from the city is collected in medium, small and territory drains stretching for about 1,724 km in and around the city. It then flows into two main stormwater channels (MSWCs) passing through the city. However, most of the wastewater which passes through MSWC from Patapola to Matagajpur is being directly discharged into the Kathjodi river through the Khannagar sluice gate without treatment.

The findings of OSPCB suggest that the pollution level of the Kathajodi river falls in the level C category that means its water is not fit for consumption, bathing or even irrigation of agricultural lands. “The wastewater discharged through Khannagar sluice gate is often found stagnating on the river bed due to lean water flow. The stagnated water poses health hazards for residents of Khannagar and Khapuria,” said general secretary of Khannagar Khapuria Silpanchala Puja Committee Prafulla Sahoo who had filed a PIL in Orissa High Court in 2016 seeking intervention to stop the discharge of wastewater into Kathajodi through Khannagar sluice gate.

“Despite repeated requests and reminders the civic body failed to stop the release of wastewater. The CMC is not even cleaning the garbage and filth accumulated at the discharge point. We have the court twice but yet to get any relief as the civic body in its affidavit stated to have stopped releasing the wastewater into the river,” Sahoo added.  

Apart from posing a threat to aquatic life,  sewage in the river has been affecting residents of 42 Mauza, Urali and Rajanagarpatana areas who are using the water downstream, said Manoj Kumar Lenka of Urali. 

CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said as per the plan, the sewage generated from the city is diverted through the sewer connection network to STPs set up at CDA and Matagajpur. “Though Matagajpur STP is ready, associated connections are now going on. At present, a test flow of 1 million litres per day (MLD) is received there. The treatment plant is expected to be completed soon,” she said.  

OSPCB findings 

The pollution level of the Kathajodi river falls in the level C category. 

Its water is not fit for consumption, bathing or even irrigation of agricultural lands. 

CMC is not cleaning garbage and filth accumulated at the discharge point.

Wastewater is being discharged into the river through the Khannagar sluice gate.

