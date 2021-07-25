Eye on ULB polls, BJP devises booth level strategy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Keeping an eye on the forthcoming elections to urban local bodies and the three-tier panchayati raj institutions, the BJP has started preparations to strengthen organisations of the party from booth level.

The three-day visit of BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh was part of this exercise. He held a series of meetings with functionaries of booth, block, district and State-level during his stay.

On the first day of his visit on Thursday, he held separate meetings with party president Samir Mohanty, general secretaries and State office bearers and took stock of the organisational matters. He then reviewed the party activities of Khurda and Puri districts and implementation of the welfare programmes of the Narendra Modi government.

On the second day of his visit, Chugh accompanied by party’s national spokesperson Sambit Para held a meeting of members of booth level committees of Brahmagiri Assembly constituency. He also held separate discussions with functionaries of BJP ST Morcha, block chairmen and vice-chairmen and zilla parishad members at the State headquarters of the party. He took reports from those who are in-charge of different departments and cells of the party including the media.

In his maiden visit, Chugh apart from taking stock of political situation and organisational matters acquainted himself with the leadership of the party and its different wings. He is likely to submit a report to the party president JP Nadda, sources in the party said. In all of his meetings with party leaders and workers, the BJP leader not only reviewed the implementation of all Central programmes but exhorted them to ensure that all the welfare programmes reached the beneficiaries.