STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's Hirakud dam releases water from four gates

Although the water level stood below the danger level, the decision was taken to open some sluice gates taking the incessant rain situation into consideration.

Published: 25th July 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Floodwater being released from Hirakud dam.

Floodwater being released from Hirakud dam. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Hirakud dam authorities on Saturday afternoon released flood water through four sluice gates (including three on the left side and one on the right) due to heavy rainfall upstream of the reservoir. 

Dam officials said the reservoir level stood at 607.56 ft against the full level of 630 ft on the day. While the upstream rainfall was recorded at 43.44 mm, the downstream rainfall stood at 25.63 mm. The average inflow of water was 86,180 cusecs and the average outflow was 21,538 cusecs.

Although the water level stood below the danger level, the decision was taken to open some sluice gates taking the incessant rain situation into consideration. More gates will be opened in future after examining the downstream situation in future to release floodwater,  officials of the Upper Mahanadi basin said. 

After the gates were opened, the reservoir level stood at 607.81 ft. The average inflow was 1,18,875 cusecs and the outflow was 81,950 cusecs including 58,700 cusecs from the spillway, besides 19,423 cusecs from power channel, 272 cusecs from industries and 3,555 cusecs from canals. The dam released this season’s first flood water on July 11 through two gates when the water level stood at 609 ft due to good rainfall in the catchment of the reservoir. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hirakud Canal System Sambalpur Odisha Upper Mahanadi basin
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death toll in central China floods rises to 56, losses mount to $10 billion
Silver medallist India's Chanu Saikhom Mirabai during the victory ceremony of women's 49kg weightlifting competition during Tokyo Olympic 2020 on July 24, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account on day 1 as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver | Roundup
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp