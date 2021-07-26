STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Don’t disrespect constitutional bodies, BJD tells BJP

Hitting out at the party, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said, “We expect that the BJP should learn to respect constitutional bodies like the courts, Election Commission and SEC.

Published: 26th July 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD termed the saffron party’s pronouncement as utter disrespect of the constitutional bodies and maintained that is prepared to face any election, be it urban local bodies, panchayat or general elections held any time.

Hitting out at the party, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said, “We expect that the BJP should learn to respect constitutional bodies like the courts, Election Commission and SEC. It can always go to the court if it has any complaint.” 

Mohanty said that the BJP has failed to learn anything from its defeats in both panchayat and urban local body polls. The BJD has won all the by-elections after 2019. The BJP was defeated even in an Assembly seat held by it.

He asked BJP not to mislead the people of the State by trying to dishonour the constitutional institutions. . 
“We work for the people and not for elections. People of the State elected us in every elections because of our work,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD Lenin Mohanty Odisha BJP Odisha politics
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp