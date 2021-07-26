Don’t disrespect constitutional bodies, BJD tells BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD termed the saffron party’s pronouncement as utter disrespect of the constitutional bodies and maintained that is prepared to face any election, be it urban local bodies, panchayat or general elections held any time.

Hitting out at the party, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said, “We expect that the BJP should learn to respect constitutional bodies like the courts, Election Commission and SEC. It can always go to the court if it has any complaint.”

Mohanty said that the BJP has failed to learn anything from its defeats in both panchayat and urban local body polls. The BJD has won all the by-elections after 2019. The BJP was defeated even in an Assembly seat held by it.

He asked BJP not to mislead the people of the State by trying to dishonour the constitutional institutions. .

“We work for the people and not for elections. People of the State elected us in every elections because of our work,” he added.