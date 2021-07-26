STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Unregistered street vendors deprived of Odisha govt's Covid aid

There are more than 10,000 street vendors in the city. But the civic body’s survey put the number at 3,463. The last survey of street vendors was conducted in 2017

Published: 26th July 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

A street vendor selling footwear near Padhiary Pathagar in Cuttack | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  For thousands of street vendors who are suffering great misery due to the lockdown and shutdowns, the Covid cash assistance of Rs 3,000 announced by the State government remains a pipe dream. The negligence of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has kept nearly 4,000 street vendors out of official database.

Take the case of 38-year-old Manoj Bastia of Chandni Chowk, a children’s garments near City Hospital for the last 15 years. He failed to avail the benefits as his name is not  included in the civic body’s registered street vendors list. Similarly, Jagannath Biswal of Rovers Street, who runs a footwear shop near Padhiary Pathagar for the last eight years, and Chandia Majhi, a dahibara aloodum seller in Choudhury Bazar, have been deprived of the assistance due to the same reason.

There are more than 10,000 street vendors in the city. But the civic body’s survey put the number at 3,463. The last survey of street vendors was conducted in 2017. Ever since, they haven’t had a chance to enrol for the government schemes.

“As per the government announcement, we had applied for availing the Covid assistance at CMC office. After submission of the applications, the officials had verified our shops. But we are yet to get the benefits,” said Manoj and Jagannath.

“The survey was conducted haphazardly by the CMC due to which many street vendors were dropped from the list. Again, many others have newly taken up street vending for survival in the city during the last five years. They are yet to be registered by the civic body,” said Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim. 

The unregistered street vendors have been suffering a lot due to lockdowns and shutdowns in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The CMC officials should go for a fresh survey for identification of all street vendors, he suggested.

Slum Improvement Officer Amrit Sarkar, however, said the CMC has so far disbursed Covid assistance of Rs 3,000 to 5,793 street vendors by transferring the money to their bank accounts. “Apart from 3,463 registered vendors, we have also provided assistance to 2,330 street vendors based on letters of recommendation. During verification, these vendors were found to be genuine following which the assistance was sanctioned,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp