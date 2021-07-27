Island Odyssey, Hirakud Cruise for Debrigarh tourists soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nature lovers planning to camp at Debrigarh ecotourism site will soon be able to visit three river islands located near it and enjoy a special boat ride at Hirakud. The Forest and Environment department is planning to introduce Island Odyssey and Hirakud Cruise service at Debrigarh nature camp that will offer the tourists an opportunity to visit the Island of Bats, Sunset Island and Cattle Island. The visitors may opt for a customised package of ‘Hirakud Cruise’ where they will be able to enjoy boat ride in the lake on a specialised tourist boat, the officials said.

The Island of Bats is one km away from Debrigarh within Hirakud reservoir. It is a habitat for more than 1,000 bats. The Hirakud Wildlife Division has enrolled 12 local fishermen families for conservation of the island and tourists will get a scope to view the bats from a distance.

Similarly, tourists will be able to view the stunning sunset at the 743 sq km reservoir from the Sunset Island and if lucky they may also view the moonrise on the east during the sunset. The Cattle Island is also located close to the nature camp where a herd of cattle used to stay. During resettlement period after the dam construction was over, the villagers had left them and now their progenies are found living in the forests of the island.

The entire project will be run by local fishermen and eco-development committee. A group of newly trained eco-guides, who are from the local forest communities, will coordinate the programme. “This will not only strengthen support of the locals but also act as an alternative livelihood for them,” said an official.