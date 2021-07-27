STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal to cause heavy rainfall in Odisha from July 28

"Under the influence of the system, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is likely to occur in Odisha between July 28 and 30," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas

Published: 27th July 2021 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

A satellite image of the low pressure area

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A low pressure area has formed over the north Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood on Tuesday and the system is expected to enhance rainfall activity in Odisha.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the system is likely to become a well marked low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh in 24 hours and will move westwards across West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next three to four days.

"Under the influence of the system, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is likely to occur in Odisha between July 28 and 30, and heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in some northern districts of the state in the next three days," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts, and heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Angul and Sambalpur districts on Wednesday.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in seven districts, and heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in as many districts on Thursday.

The regional Met office has cautioned that the rainfall activity might cause temporary waterlogging in low-lying areas of the districts likely to witness heavy rainfall.

Fishermen have also been advised not to venture from the Odisha coast into deep sea areas including north Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood between Wednesday and Friday.

Odisha has received 402.1 mm rainfall between June 1 and July 27 which is a 21 per cent deficit compared to the state's average rainfall during the same period.

The normal rainfall Odisha receives between June 1 and July 27 is 511.6 mm. However, the current rainfall activity is expected to reduce the deficiency in the state, said Biswas.

Meanwhile, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner has directed the Collectors of the districts where heavy rainfall is expected in the next three days to closely monitor the situation and remain prepared to handle situations like water logging, landslides and localized floods.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha rain
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp