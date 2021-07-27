Low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal to cause heavy rainfall in Odisha from July 28

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A low pressure area has formed over the north Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood on Tuesday and the system is expected to enhance rainfall activity in Odisha.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the system is likely to become a well marked low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh in 24 hours and will move westwards across West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next three to four days.

"Under the influence of the system, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is likely to occur in Odisha between July 28 and 30, and heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in some northern districts of the state in the next three days," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts, and heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Angul and Sambalpur districts on Wednesday.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in seven districts, and heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in as many districts on Thursday.

The regional Met office has cautioned that the rainfall activity might cause temporary waterlogging in low-lying areas of the districts likely to witness heavy rainfall.

Fishermen have also been advised not to venture from the Odisha coast into deep sea areas including north Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood between Wednesday and Friday.

Odisha has received 402.1 mm rainfall between June 1 and July 27 which is a 21 per cent deficit compared to the state's average rainfall during the same period.

The normal rainfall Odisha receives between June 1 and July 27 is 511.6 mm. However, the current rainfall activity is expected to reduce the deficiency in the state, said Biswas.

Meanwhile, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner has directed the Collectors of the districts where heavy rainfall is expected in the next three days to closely monitor the situation and remain prepared to handle situations like water logging, landslides and localized floods.