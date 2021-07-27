STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha to barcode medical waste to check unregulated disposal 

The decision was taken after it was found that the waste collected from hospitals were disposed of hazardously instead of reaching the treatment plants. 

Published: 27th July 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

biomedical waste

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In a bid to streamline biomedical waste collection and disposal system and ensure realtime monitoring, the State government has decided to barcode the waste generated by the healthcare facilities. The decision was taken after it was found that the waste collected from hospitals were disposed of hazardously instead of reaching the treatment plants. 

As per the plan, the waste bags after collection will be barcoded mentioning the weight and place of disposal. The waste will be dispatched through special vehicles with GPS tracking facility so that it can be monitored centrally. This will be initially started at the medical colleges and hospitals (MCHs) and then expanded to all facilities.

The Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) has been entrusted with the task to develop the software within next two months. The healthcare facilities have been given funds for procuring hardware and other logistics after development of the universal software for barcoding.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said as per the direction of the National Green Tribunal, several steps have been taken for biomedical waste disposal. Once the software is ready by the OCAC, the unregulated disposal can be prevented, he said. 

While there are six common biomedical waste treatment facilities (CBWTFs) at three old MCHs, one each at Shergarh in Ganjam, Tangiapada in Khurda and Amasaranga in Sundargarh, five more CBWTFs will come up at five defined clusters in the State.

Of the 1,739 biomedical waste autoclaves dispatched to districts, 1,029 have been distributed to periphery hospitals. Similarly, out of 1,753 biomedical waste shredders required for the State, 1,277 have been delivered to districts and periphery hospitals for recycling of waste. The State Medical Corporation has been directed to supply the rest 476 waste shredders soon.

This apart, the government has decided to construct sewerage treatment plants (STPs) at all district headquarters hospitals (DHHs) and sub-divisional hospitals in next five years at a cost of `305.46 crore. The Odisha Sewerage Board has been asked to prepare a detailed project report for construction of STPs and effluent treatment plants (ETPs) at 28 DHHs, one leprosy home and 34 sub-divisional hospitals by 2025-26.   

Barring Talcher, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Rourkela, where the sewage treatment facilities already exist, the STPs and ETPs will be constructed in other cities and towns.

Guidelines

Waste bags after collection will be barcoded mentioning weight and place of disposal

The waste will be dispatched through special vehicles with GPS tracking facility

It will be initially implemented at MCHs and then expanded to all facilities

OCAC to develop a software for this within next two months

